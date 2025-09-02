Gen Z Women in India Embrace Fertility Awareness

In a groundbreaking survey, over half of Gen Z women in India express the desire to include fertility checks in their routine health screenings. Conducted by Motherhood Hospitals and Nova IVF Fertility, it sampled over 200 women aged 23 to 30 across major cities.

The survey reveals that 51% of Gen Z women prioritize fertility awareness alongside financial planning, with many considering family expansion between the ages of 28 to 32. Conditions like PCOS and late marriages are contributing factors to these health concerns. Experts emphasize the importance of a healthy lifestyle and informed choices to address these issues.

Dr. Rashmi Niphadkar notes that Indian women's ovaries age faster than those of Caucasian women, highlighting a need for increased fertility awareness. With a growing trend in egg freezing inquiries, it becomes crucial for young adults to understand appropriate reproductive timelines, empowering them to make informed decisions about parenthood.

