Left Menu

Gen Z Women in India Embrace Fertility Awareness

A recent survey highlights that over 50% of Gen Z women in India desire fertility checks as part of their health routines. Conducted by Motherhood Hospitals and Nova IVF Fertility, the study addresses reproductive health, lifestyle impacts, and emerging awareness regarding fertility timelines, age-related decline, and egg freezing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:26 IST
Gen Z Women in India Embrace Fertility Awareness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking survey, over half of Gen Z women in India express the desire to include fertility checks in their routine health screenings. Conducted by Motherhood Hospitals and Nova IVF Fertility, it sampled over 200 women aged 23 to 30 across major cities.

The survey reveals that 51% of Gen Z women prioritize fertility awareness alongside financial planning, with many considering family expansion between the ages of 28 to 32. Conditions like PCOS and late marriages are contributing factors to these health concerns. Experts emphasize the importance of a healthy lifestyle and informed choices to address these issues.

Dr. Rashmi Niphadkar notes that Indian women's ovaries age faster than those of Caucasian women, highlighting a need for increased fertility awareness. With a growing trend in egg freezing inquiries, it becomes crucial for young adults to understand appropriate reproductive timelines, empowering them to make informed decisions about parenthood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Trade Diplomacy on the Rise: Ambitious Deals with US and EU in Sight

India's Trade Diplomacy on the Rise: Ambitious Deals with US and EU in Sight

 India
2
Maitree-XIV: Strengthening India-Thailand Military Ties

Maitree-XIV: Strengthening India-Thailand Military Ties

 India
3
COP30: From Pledges to Action in Belem

COP30: From Pledges to Action in Belem

 India
4
SJM Urges GST Relief for Beedi and Plastic Waste Industries

SJM Urges GST Relief for Beedi and Plastic Waste Industries

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025