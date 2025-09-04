Hospital Tragedy: Rat Attacks Lead to Newborn Deaths

In a shocking tragedy at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore, two newborn girls succumbed after rats bit them. The incident, which has sparked widespread outrage, has also led to conflicting statements from hospital authorities regarding the autopsy results.

According to officials, one infant died on Tuesday, followed by the other on Wednesday. Conflicting reports about the timing of the autopsy for one of the victims have added fuel to the fire, with hospital administration claiming pre-existing health issues as the primary cause of death.

The incident prompted immediate intervention from local and national authorities. A comprehensive investigation has been launched, and disciplinary action has been taken against several hospital staff. The tragedy highlights persistent safety concerns in healthcare facilities, calling for urgent reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)