WHO Team Reviews Avian Influenza Measures at Delhi Zoo

A World Health Organisation team made an inspection on Thursday at Delhi's National Zoological Park, assessing the protocols in place to prevent the spread of avian influenza. Encouragingly, officials have reported no new bird fatalities.

The zoo has ramped up its sanitation and bio-security measures to ensure the health and safety of its birds, animals, and staff. Following discussions with the zoo director, the WHO team expressed satisfaction with the ongoing preventive efforts.

Additionally, a surveillance team from the Central Zoo Authority, in conjunction with Delhi's animal husbandry department, gathered environmental and avian samples for further examination. The zoo, which remains on high alert, has temporarily closed its doors to visitors after reports of bird deaths surfaced.

(With inputs from agencies.)