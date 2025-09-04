Left Menu

WHO Team Reviews Avian Influenza Measures at Delhi Zoo

A World Health Organisation team visited Delhi's National Zoological Park to assess anti-avian flu measures. The zoo is implementing rigorous sanitation and biosecurity protocols. Discussions with the zoo's director about public safety measures were held, and further samples were collected for analysis. The zoo remains on high alert.

A World Health Organisation team made an inspection on Thursday at Delhi's National Zoological Park, assessing the protocols in place to prevent the spread of avian influenza. Encouragingly, officials have reported no new bird fatalities.

The zoo has ramped up its sanitation and bio-security measures to ensure the health and safety of its birds, animals, and staff. Following discussions with the zoo director, the WHO team expressed satisfaction with the ongoing preventive efforts.

Additionally, a surveillance team from the Central Zoo Authority, in conjunction with Delhi's animal husbandry department, gathered environmental and avian samples for further examination. The zoo, which remains on high alert, has temporarily closed its doors to visitors after reports of bird deaths surfaced.

