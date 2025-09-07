Kennedy Family Calls for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Resignation Amidst Health Policy Turmoil

The family of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has publicly urged for his resignation as health secretary, following his controversial appearances at a congressional hearing. The hearing saw bipartisan inquiry into his leadership style and public health decisions that have faced widespread criticism.

Prominent family figures like Kennedy's sister, Kerry, and his nephew, Joseph P. Kennedy III, expressed disappointment and concern over his recent actions, particularly regarding the rollback of COVID-19 vaccine recommendations. They argue his decisions endanger public health and contradict professional medical advice.

Kennedy, who has led an anti-vaccine movement, has faced backlash since implementing sweeping changes within federal health agencies. His actions have led to significant layoffs and have prompted Democratic-led states to issue their own vaccine guidance, opposing his federal stance.