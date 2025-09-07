Hope After C-Section: Rising Success of VBAC Deliveries

In an era where cesarean births are increasingly the norm, stories of successful vaginal deliveries post-C-section, known medically as VBAC (Vaginal Birth After Cesarean), are offering hope and inspiration to many.

Stuti Jain from Ambala and Akanksha Lal from Delhi are among the women who have embraced VBAC, defying conventional expectations. Stuti's journey took her from a cesarean birth for her first child to a natural delivery for her second after learning about VBAC options at Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research.

Likewise, Akanksha Lal, a marketing director from Vasant Kunj, welcomed two children via natural delivery despite her first being a surgical birth in 2017. Supporting hospitals like Sitaram Bhartia emphasize the importance of patient education and partner support in improving VBAC success rates, encouraging more women to consider this option safely.