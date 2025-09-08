Left Menu

Unearthing the Past: A Roman Burial Discovery in Albania

Archaeologists in Albania discovered the first Roman burial chamber of its kind, dating to the 3rd-4th century AD. Named Gelliano, it’s suspected to be a wealthy person's tomb. The site, set for tourism development, also yields fabric with gold thread, glass plates, and inscribed stones.

08-09-2025

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable archaeological find, researchers have unearthed a Roman burial chamber in Albania, dating back to the third to fourth century AD. This discovery marks the first of its kind in the Balkan nation, once part of the Roman Empire, sparking excitement among historians and locals alike.

Tipped off by locals, the tomb was found on a plateau near the North Macedonia border. Large limestone slabs inscribed with Greek lettering mark the chamber, with inscriptions indicating it held someone named Gelliano, a typical Roman name. Archaeologist Erikson Nikolli suggests the second occupant might be a family member.

Albania is set to transform this site into a tourist attraction, capitalizing on the country's booming tourism sector. Artifacts like gold-embroidered fabric and glass plates underscore the tomb's significance as a wealthy person's resting place, despite past looting incidents. Efforts continue to decipher additional inscriptions found nearby.

