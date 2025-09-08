Unearthing the Past: A Roman Burial Discovery in Albania

In a remarkable archaeological find, researchers have unearthed a Roman burial chamber in Albania, dating back to the third to fourth century AD. This discovery marks the first of its kind in the Balkan nation, once part of the Roman Empire, sparking excitement among historians and locals alike.

Tipped off by locals, the tomb was found on a plateau near the North Macedonia border. Large limestone slabs inscribed with Greek lettering mark the chamber, with inscriptions indicating it held someone named Gelliano, a typical Roman name. Archaeologist Erikson Nikolli suggests the second occupant might be a family member.

Albania is set to transform this site into a tourist attraction, capitalizing on the country's booming tourism sector. Artifacts like gold-embroidered fabric and glass plates underscore the tomb's significance as a wealthy person's resting place, despite past looting incidents. Efforts continue to decipher additional inscriptions found nearby.