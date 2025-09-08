Groundbreaking Arthroscopic Surgery Transforms Shoulder Treatment in India

In a significant medical milestone, a private hospital in India has successfully performed the country's first documented Arthroscopic Superior Capsular Reconstruction using a dermal allograft. This procedure, involving a biological implant derived from human donor skin, was conducted on a 37-year-old patient from Delhi suffering from a severe shoulder injury.

The groundbreaking surgery was carried out at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital by a medical team led by Dr. Deepak Chaudhary. The patient had previously struggled with persistent pain and immobility, unable to find relief through conventional treatments due to an irreparable rotator cuff tear.

The procedure, which involves placing a donor graft to stabilize the shoulder joint, promises quicker recovery, less pain, and minimal scarring. Experts suggest that this advancement aligns Indian shoulder surgery practices with international standards, significantly enhancing patient outcomes and quality of life.

