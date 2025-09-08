Left Menu

Groundbreaking Arthroscopic Surgery Transforms Shoulder Treatment in India

A pioneering shoulder surgery, India's first documented Arthroscopic Superior Capsular Reconstruction utilizing a dermal allograft, was performed on a 37-year-old man in Delhi, improving his quality of life. This advanced procedure offers an innovative solution for irreparable rotator cuff tears, ensuring quicker recovery with minimal scarring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:32 IST
Groundbreaking Arthroscopic Surgery Transforms Shoulder Treatment in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant medical milestone, a private hospital in India has successfully performed the country's first documented Arthroscopic Superior Capsular Reconstruction using a dermal allograft. This procedure, involving a biological implant derived from human donor skin, was conducted on a 37-year-old patient from Delhi suffering from a severe shoulder injury.

The groundbreaking surgery was carried out at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital by a medical team led by Dr. Deepak Chaudhary. The patient had previously struggled with persistent pain and immobility, unable to find relief through conventional treatments due to an irreparable rotator cuff tear.

The procedure, which involves placing a donor graft to stabilize the shoulder joint, promises quicker recovery, less pain, and minimal scarring. Experts suggest that this advancement aligns Indian shoulder surgery practices with international standards, significantly enhancing patient outcomes and quality of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Shines Bright: Leading the Charge in Clean Energy Initiatives

Chhattisgarh Shines Bright: Leading the Charge in Clean Energy Initiatives

 India
2
Philips Faces Criminal Probe Amid Global Device Recall

Philips Faces Criminal Probe Amid Global Device Recall

 Global
3
PM Modi to release a special commemorative coin in honour of Bhupen Hazarika

PM Modi to release a special commemorative coin in honour of Bhupen Hazarika

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh government notification regarding withdrawal of higher pay grade 'held in abeyance': CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Himachal Pradesh government notification regarding withdrawal of higher pay ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025