Postpartum Psychosis Panic: Mental Health Crisis in Moradabad

A startling incident unfolded in Moradabad's Karula area when a 23-year-old woman, suffering from postpartum psychosis, placed her 15-day-old infant inside a refrigerator. The baby, fortunately, survived the ordeal.

The shocking event transpired last Friday after the new mother reportedly put her newborn in the fridge and went to sleep. The baby's cries alerted the grandmother, who promptly rescued the child. A doctor confirmed the infant was stable.

Initially attributing the mother's actions to 'evil forces', the family sought traditional remedies. However, following medical evaluation at Archna Raj Psychiatry and De-Addiction Centre, Dr. Kartikeya Gupta diagnosed her with postpartum psychosis, underscoring the need for proper psychiatric treatment over superstitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)