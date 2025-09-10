Left Menu

Postpartum Psychosis Panic: Mental Health Crisis in Moradabad

A 23-year-old woman from Moradabad suffered from postpartum psychosis, leading her to place her baby in the refrigerator. The baby was rescued and confirmed stable. Initially thought to be under 'evil forces', she was later diagnosed with postpartum psychosis and is now undergoing treatment and counseling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A startling incident unfolded in Moradabad's Karula area when a 23-year-old woman, suffering from postpartum psychosis, placed her 15-day-old infant inside a refrigerator. The baby, fortunately, survived the ordeal.

The shocking event transpired last Friday after the new mother reportedly put her newborn in the fridge and went to sleep. The baby's cries alerted the grandmother, who promptly rescued the child. A doctor confirmed the infant was stable.

Initially attributing the mother's actions to 'evil forces', the family sought traditional remedies. However, following medical evaluation at Archna Raj Psychiatry and De-Addiction Centre, Dr. Kartikeya Gupta diagnosed her with postpartum psychosis, underscoring the need for proper psychiatric treatment over superstitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

