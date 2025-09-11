Left Menu

Debunking Misbeliefs: Patients Don't Always Want Antibiotics

A study reveals that healthcare providers in India overprescribe antibiotics due to a misconception that patients desire them, not because of profit or lack of knowledge. Contrary to providers' beliefs, patients actually prefer appropriate treatments like rehydration, highlighting a need to address these misperceptions to combat antibiotic resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 11:08 IST
Debunking Misbeliefs: Patients Don't Always Want Antibiotics
A new study has shed light on why healthcare providers in India may be overprescribing antibiotics. The research points to a common misconception that patients expect antibiotics, rather than ignorance or a drive for profit, fueling this trend.

The findings, produced through collaborative efforts from institutions like the University of Southern California and IIM Bangalore, show that when patients expressed a preference for oral rehydration over antibiotics, providers adjusted their prescriptions accordingly. This insight could play a critical role in strategies aimed at reducing antibiotic overuse.

Given the grave threat posed by antibiotic resistance, which could claim millions of lives by 2050, altering provider perceptions may be key in curbing this trend. The observed disconnect between provider assumptions and patient preferences highlights the importance of continued education and targeted interventions.

