Innovations in Viral Research Propel India's Health Sector Forward

Union Minister Anupriya Patel commended India's Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs) for their pivotal role during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. At the National VRDL Conclave 2025, she highlighted achievements in TB diagnosis, sickle cell disease elimination, and advancements in in-vitro diagnostics, emphasizing India's resilient health research ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the National Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) Conclave 2025, Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel lauded the vital contributions of VRDLs during the COVID-19 pandemic. She emphasized the labs' role in virus sequencing and diagnostics, praising their innovation and collaboration efforts.

Patel detailed significant milestones achieved by India's health sector, including advancements in tuberculosis diagnosis and sickle cell disease elimination. The introduction of portable X-ray machines and AI-based screening tools underscored the commitment to healthcare accessibility, especially in remote villages.

The minister announced the establishment of new regional National Institutes of Virology and the enhancement of in-vitro diagnostics protocols. The release of the first VRDL Bulletin aims to improve resource allocation through real-time viral infection tracking. These developments mark a stride towards a resilient and self-reliant health research ecosystem.

