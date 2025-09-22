Left Menu

Trump Stokes Controversy: Tylenol, Vaccines, and Autism Link Claims

President Trump plans to announce a controversial link between Tylenol and autism, a claim unsupported by scientific evidence according to researchers. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. advocates environmental factors, including vaccines, as autism contributors. Autism diagnoses have increased since 2000, largely due to wider screening practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump plans to announce a controversial connection between the common pain reliever Tylenol and autism, igniting a storm of criticism from medical experts who say there is no scientific evidence to support this claim. Shares of Kenvue, the producer of Tylenol, dropped significantly amid anticipation of the announcement.

Alongside the Tylenol claims, Trump suggested that vaccines could also be linked to autism, a position that U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has supported without substantiation. Kennedy has long argued that vaccines and environmental toxins play a role in the disorder, despite extensive studies showing no causal link.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention attributes increases in autism diagnoses to enhanced screening and broader definitions of the condition. Autism, a complex neurological disorder, is recognized to have genetic origins, with ongoing research into potential environmental influences. Health organizations continue to dispute unfounded claims regarding medication and vaccines.

