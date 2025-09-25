Left Menu

FSSAI Unveils New Licensing Path for Ayurveda Foods

The FSSAI has launched a new licensing framework for Ayurveda Aahara on its FoSCoS portal, aiming to formalize the Ayurvedic food sector. This initiative, in alliance with the Ministry of Ayush, aligns traditional recipes with modern safety standards, boosting industry growth while ensuring product authenticity and compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:19 IST
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has opened a dedicated licensing and registration portal for Ayurveda Aahara products on its Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) platform. This move signifies a crucial step in formalizing the traditional Ayurvedic food sector.

Operating under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the new framework allows manufacturers to easily apply for licenses to produce and market traditional Ayurvedic foods. It introduces a 'Kind of Business' (KoB) framework to align ancient recipes from authoritative texts with today's food safety and quality standards.

Developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush, this pathway promises to boost both the food industry and Ayurvedic practices, integrating traditional wisdom with modern safety protocols. The licensing window is accessible on the FoSCoS portal, supporting industry stakeholders and improving public health outcomes.

