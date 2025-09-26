Left Menu

Miraculous Transformation: Man Regains Life with Advanced Joint Surgeries

Harish Baluja, a 47-year-old IT professional, lived in pain due to fused hips and bent knees for nearly 27 years. Recent surgeries replaced his major joints, allowing him to walk upright again. Doctors performed staged surgeries, highlighting the potential of advanced orthopaedic interventions to restore quality of life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 00:31 IST
Miraculous Transformation: Man Regains Life with Advanced Joint Surgeries
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable medical journey, 47-year-old IT professional Harish Baluja has overcome decades of suffering. For nearly 27 years, Baluja was confined to bed with excruciating pain, fused hips, and bent knees.

This year, his life took a monumental turn when doctors at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital carried out life-changing surgeries to replace all four of his major joints. With corrective surgeries reversing deformities from ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis, Baluja can now walk upright, experiencing a new lease on life.

Led by Dr. Ramneek Mahajan, the medical team used a staged approach to rebuild his strength incrementally. The transformation underscores the potential of advanced orthopaedic interventions to restore quality of life. Post-surgery, Baluja is undergoing rehabilitation and anticipates returning to work soon.

TRENDING

1
Bank of Mexico Cuts Interest Rate Amid Divided Opinions

Bank of Mexico Cuts Interest Rate Amid Divided Opinions

 Global
2
Panama Canal's New Budget Sparks Economic Competition

Panama Canal's New Budget Sparks Economic Competition

 Global
3
Pentagon Greenlights $1.23B Missile Sale to Germany

Pentagon Greenlights $1.23B Missile Sale to Germany

 Global
4
Bank of Mexico Slashes Rates Amid Economic Challenges

Bank of Mexico Slashes Rates Amid Economic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025