Miraculous Transformation: Man Regains Life with Advanced Joint Surgeries

In a remarkable medical journey, 47-year-old IT professional Harish Baluja has overcome decades of suffering. For nearly 27 years, Baluja was confined to bed with excruciating pain, fused hips, and bent knees.

This year, his life took a monumental turn when doctors at Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital carried out life-changing surgeries to replace all four of his major joints. With corrective surgeries reversing deformities from ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis, Baluja can now walk upright, experiencing a new lease on life.

Led by Dr. Ramneek Mahajan, the medical team used a staged approach to rebuild his strength incrementally. The transformation underscores the potential of advanced orthopaedic interventions to restore quality of life. Post-surgery, Baluja is undergoing rehabilitation and anticipates returning to work soon.