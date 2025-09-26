Netanyahu Vows Continued Assault on Hamas

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing the United Nations on Friday, reiterated Israel's resolve to persist in its military campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He assured hostages held by Palestinian militants that they are not forgotten.

Speaking in Hebrew, Netanyahu declared, "We've not forgotten you - not even for a second." He detailed Israeli victories over Hamas and other Iranian-backed militant factions, while drawing attention to the horrors experienced by Israelis following Hamas' attack on October 7, 2023. This attack resulted in the death of approximately 1,200 people and the abduction of hostages, 48 of whom remain in Gaza according to Israeli reports.

"Much of the world no longer remembers October 7. But we remember," Netanyahu emphasized. He also acknowledged that Israel's military retaliation has resulted in over 65,000 fatalities in Gaza, based on local health officials' data, and left significant destruction in its wake. The speech was marked by a divided audience, with many delegates leaving the hall even as others stood to give Netanyahu a standing ovation.

