Left Menu

Netanyahu Vows Continued Assault on Hamas

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a speech at the United Nations, reiterating Israel's commitment to its military operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He highlighted past victories and assured hostages that they are not forgotten, despite global attention waning since the October 7 attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:58 IST
Netanyahu Vows Continued Assault on Hamas
Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing the United Nations on Friday, reiterated Israel's resolve to persist in its military campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He assured hostages held by Palestinian militants that they are not forgotten.

Speaking in Hebrew, Netanyahu declared, "We've not forgotten you - not even for a second." He detailed Israeli victories over Hamas and other Iranian-backed militant factions, while drawing attention to the horrors experienced by Israelis following Hamas' attack on October 7, 2023. This attack resulted in the death of approximately 1,200 people and the abduction of hostages, 48 of whom remain in Gaza according to Israeli reports.

"Much of the world no longer remembers October 7. But we remember," Netanyahu emphasized. He also acknowledged that Israel's military retaliation has resulted in over 65,000 fatalities in Gaza, based on local health officials' data, and left significant destruction in its wake. The speech was marked by a divided audience, with many delegates leaving the hall even as others stood to give Netanyahu a standing ovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England's Red Roses Set for Showdown in Women's Rugby World Cup Final

England's Red Roses Set for Showdown in Women's Rugby World Cup Final

 Global
2
Waaree Energies Faces US Investigation: Shares Plummet

Waaree Energies Faces US Investigation: Shares Plummet

 India
3
Environmental Activist's Arrest Spurs Political Controversy in Ladakh

Environmental Activist's Arrest Spurs Political Controversy in Ladakh

 India
4
Language Protests Ignite Tensions in Karnataka: KRV vs. Hindi Diwas

Language Protests Ignite Tensions in Karnataka: KRV vs. Hindi Diwas

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025