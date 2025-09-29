Merck Foundation: A Lifeline for Global Cardiovascular Awareness and Education

The Merck Foundation, in collaboration with the First Ladies of Africa and Asia, has granted 925 scholarships to healthcare professionals from 52 countries. These scholarships focus on cardiovascular medicine, diabetes, and related fields, offering postgraduate diplomas, master's degrees, and fellowship programs. The effort aims to bolster medical capacities and extend healthcare coverage beyond major urban centers.

Adding to its educational push, the Merck Foundation has also debuted storybooks and animation films designed to educate children and the youth about the importance of early detection and prevention of hypertension and diabetes. "Mark's Pressure" and "Sugar Free Jude" are among the resources being used to advocate for healthier living practices.

As World Heart Day 2025 approaches, the Foundation also announced its annual awards program in conjunction with African First Ladies. This initiative calls on media practitioners, filmmakers, fashion designers, and musicians to craft messages that highlight the significance of lifestyle changes and early disease prevention.

(With inputs from agencies.)