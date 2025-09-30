Skin Aesthete: Redefining Luxury Dermatology in India

Skin Aesthete, Navi Mumbai's premier dermatology clinic, celebrated its first anniversary with a grand event, highlighting its mission to blend medical expertise with global technology in skincare.

Founder Dr. Sonal Khade Ahuja announced the introduction of Advanced Pico Laser and HIFU Face Sculpting, technologies that reinforce the clinic's pioneering role in non-surgical, luxury dermatology.

Located strategically in Belapur, the clinic has become a luxury wellness destination, setting benchmarks in holistic rejuvenation and redefining confidence-driven skincare in India.