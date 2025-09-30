Left Menu

Skin Aesthete: Redefining Luxury Dermatology in India

Skin Aesthete, a leading dermatology clinic founded by Dr. Sonal Khade Ahuja, celebrated its first anniversary with a grand event. The clinic unveiled Advanced Pico Laser and HIFU Face Sculpting technologies, emphasizing a blend of medical expertise and global tech in skincare, focusing on confidence and emotional well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 30-09-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 10:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Skin Aesthete, Navi Mumbai's premier dermatology clinic, celebrated its first anniversary with a grand event, highlighting its mission to blend medical expertise with global technology in skincare.

Founder Dr. Sonal Khade Ahuja announced the introduction of Advanced Pico Laser and HIFU Face Sculpting, technologies that reinforce the clinic's pioneering role in non-surgical, luxury dermatology.

Located strategically in Belapur, the clinic has become a luxury wellness destination, setting benchmarks in holistic rejuvenation and redefining confidence-driven skincare in India.

