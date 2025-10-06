Toxic Cough Syrup Crisis: States Mobilize to Prevent Further Tragedies
Multiple Indian states are taking urgent actions following the death of 14 children linked to contaminated cough syrup. Measures include banning the sale of specific batches, forming investigation teams, and strict vigilance by health officers. The Union Health Ministry emphasizes compliance with drug norms to avoid future incidents.
- Country:
- India
The tragic deaths of 14 children in Madhya Pradesh have sparked swift actions from several Indian states, aiming to tackle the serious threat posed by contaminated cough syrup. Authorities have suspended officials, prohibited sales, and initiated probes into the Coldrif syrup, found to contain lethal toxins.
In sync, states like Kerala and Maharashtra have amplified their public health campaigns, urging immediate reporting by the public if they possess these harmful products. The Karnataka government has deployed enforcement officers to maintain a vigilant oversight of suspect drug batches.
Amidst this health emergency, the Union Health Ministry has underscored the importance of adhering to revised drug manufacturing norms and has convened crucial meetings with state officials to ensure regulatory compliance and safeguard public health, particularly for children.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cough syrup probe: Madhya Pradesh government suspends two drug inspectors and Deputy Director of FDA, transfers Drug Controller.
Crucial Assembly Bypolls Across Seven Indian States Set for November 11
Cough syrup row: Rajasthan govt suspends drug controller, halts distribution of Kaysons Pharma drugs
Andhra Pradesh Health Crisis: PHC Doctors Demand Change
Cough syrup row: Rajasthan govt suspends drug controller, halts distribution of Kaysons Pharma drugs