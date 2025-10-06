Toxic Cough Syrup Crisis: States Mobilize to Prevent Further Tragedies

The tragic deaths of 14 children in Madhya Pradesh have sparked swift actions from several Indian states, aiming to tackle the serious threat posed by contaminated cough syrup. Authorities have suspended officials, prohibited sales, and initiated probes into the Coldrif syrup, found to contain lethal toxins.

In sync, states like Kerala and Maharashtra have amplified their public health campaigns, urging immediate reporting by the public if they possess these harmful products. The Karnataka government has deployed enforcement officers to maintain a vigilant oversight of suspect drug batches.

Amidst this health emergency, the Union Health Ministry has underscored the importance of adhering to revised drug manufacturing norms and has convened crucial meetings with state officials to ensure regulatory compliance and safeguard public health, particularly for children.

(With inputs from agencies.)