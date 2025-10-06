Left Menu

Toxic Cough Syrup Crisis: States Mobilize to Prevent Further Tragedies

Multiple Indian states are taking urgent actions following the death of 14 children linked to contaminated cough syrup. Measures include banning the sale of specific batches, forming investigation teams, and strict vigilance by health officers. The Union Health Ministry emphasizes compliance with drug norms to avoid future incidents.

06-10-2025
The tragic deaths of 14 children in Madhya Pradesh have sparked swift actions from several Indian states, aiming to tackle the serious threat posed by contaminated cough syrup. Authorities have suspended officials, prohibited sales, and initiated probes into the Coldrif syrup, found to contain lethal toxins.

In sync, states like Kerala and Maharashtra have amplified their public health campaigns, urging immediate reporting by the public if they possess these harmful products. The Karnataka government has deployed enforcement officers to maintain a vigilant oversight of suspect drug batches.

Amidst this health emergency, the Union Health Ministry has underscored the importance of adhering to revised drug manufacturing norms and has convened crucial meetings with state officials to ensure regulatory compliance and safeguard public health, particularly for children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

