Indigenous Breakthrough: TMJ Implant Revolutionizes Indian Healthcare

In a groundbreaking achievement for India's healthcare sector, the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS) successfully performed a customized temporo-mandibular joint (TMJ) implant procedure on four patients. This development underscores the growing strength of India's MedTech industry, marking a significant leap in indigenous innovation.

Developed at the ICMR-DHR-MedTech Product Development Acceleration Gateway of India (mPRAGATI), this state-of-the-art implant reduces dependency on imports. It is a testament to strong research and policy support, as emphasized by Union Health Minister J P Nadda, who highlighted its affordability and impact.

The project, supported by ICMR and mPRAGATI-IIT Delhi, is part of the 'Make in India' initiative. This pioneering implant is not only cost-effective but also improves patient outcomes by enhancing jaw movement and stability, with the added benefit of a shorter recovery period due to local manufacturing efficiencies.

