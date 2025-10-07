Left Menu

Indigenous Breakthrough: TMJ Implant Revolutionizes Indian Healthcare

An indigenous TMJ implant procedure was successfully performed at Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences. This innovation signals advancements in India's MedTech sector, reducing reliance on imports and showcasing the power of local research collaborations. Developed under 'Make in India,' the implant is affordable and significantly accelerates patient recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 23:32 IST
Indigenous Breakthrough: TMJ Implant Revolutionizes Indian Healthcare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking achievement for India's healthcare sector, the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS) successfully performed a customized temporo-mandibular joint (TMJ) implant procedure on four patients. This development underscores the growing strength of India's MedTech industry, marking a significant leap in indigenous innovation.

Developed at the ICMR-DHR-MedTech Product Development Acceleration Gateway of India (mPRAGATI), this state-of-the-art implant reduces dependency on imports. It is a testament to strong research and policy support, as emphasized by Union Health Minister J P Nadda, who highlighted its affordability and impact.

The project, supported by ICMR and mPRAGATI-IIT Delhi, is part of the 'Make in India' initiative. This pioneering implant is not only cost-effective but also improves patient outcomes by enhancing jaw movement and stability, with the added benefit of a shorter recovery period due to local manufacturing efficiencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

 China
2
Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

 Global
3
Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

 Global
4
Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025