Indigenous Breakthrough: TMJ Implant Revolutionizes Indian Healthcare
An indigenous TMJ implant procedure was successfully performed at Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences. This innovation signals advancements in India's MedTech sector, reducing reliance on imports and showcasing the power of local research collaborations. Developed under 'Make in India,' the implant is affordable and significantly accelerates patient recovery.
In a groundbreaking achievement for India's healthcare sector, the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS) successfully performed a customized temporo-mandibular joint (TMJ) implant procedure on four patients. This development underscores the growing strength of India's MedTech industry, marking a significant leap in indigenous innovation.
Developed at the ICMR-DHR-MedTech Product Development Acceleration Gateway of India (mPRAGATI), this state-of-the-art implant reduces dependency on imports. It is a testament to strong research and policy support, as emphasized by Union Health Minister J P Nadda, who highlighted its affordability and impact.
The project, supported by ICMR and mPRAGATI-IIT Delhi, is part of the 'Make in India' initiative. This pioneering implant is not only cost-effective but also improves patient outcomes by enhancing jaw movement and stability, with the added benefit of a shorter recovery period due to local manufacturing efficiencies.
