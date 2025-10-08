Digital Dependency and the Surge in Eye Problems: A Call to Action

The surge in digital dependency is increasingly linked to a rise in eye problems among both adults and children, according to health experts. The need for enhanced awareness about outdoor activities has been highlighted as a way to tackle common issues such as myopia, cataract, and glaucoma.

With World Sight Day approaching on October 9, themed 'Love Your Eyes,' specialists emphasize the urgency of prioritizing eye care to prevent blindness. Initiatives include conducting 20 free eye check-up camps across four states to serve more than 1,500 individuals, with a focus on the rising rates of myopia in children.

Dr. Ajay Sharma of Eye Q Hospitals notes growing concerns over children's eye health, while Dr. Deependra Singh warns of increased glaucoma risk after age 40. Experts advocate for the 20-20-20 rule and highlight the potential benefits of myopia control glasses to mitigate digital eye strain.

