Call for Inquiry: Cough Syrup Crisis in India

The Federation of All India Medical Association has urged Health Minister J P Nadda to establish a central probe into child deaths linked to a contaminated cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh. The inquiry will focus on improving quality control and pharmaceutical regulation. Urgent inspections across the country are advised.

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has taken a strong stand, demanding an urgent inquiry into the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh attributed to a contaminated cough syrup. In a letter to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, FAIMA has called for a probe panel under central supervision to ensure an impartial investigation.

The incident has spotlighted the crucial concerns regarding the safety protocols, quality assurance, and monitoring mechanisms that oversee the manufacture and distribution of pediatric pharmaceutical products in India. FAIMA insists that the investigation cover all aspects of the manufacturing process, quality testing, and the supply chain to avert further tragedies.

FAIMA has also pushed for nationwide inspections and random testing of pediatric medicines to ensure they meet established quality standards. Additionally, they urge the strengthening of cooperation between state and central drug control authorities for consistent enforcement and surveillance.

