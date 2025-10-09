Left Menu

Contaminated Cough Syrup Crisis: WHO Seeks India's Clarification

The World Health Organisation has inquired whether the cough syrup Coldrif, linked to child deaths in India, was exported to other countries. This follows reports of fatalities and critical conditions in children due to contamination. Stringent testing processes for pharmaceutical products are being urged by Indian authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 10:15 IST
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has requested Indian officials to clarify if the cough syrup, Coldrif, associated with child deaths, was also exported internationally. This inquiry comes in light of reported fatalities and severe illnesses linked to the syrup's contamination in India.

Five children in Madhya Pradesh are critically ill, and 20 have died from kidney infections allegedly caused by consuming Coldrif. Additionally, at least three children have reportedly died in Rajasthan. WHO's next step might involve a 'Global Medical Products Alert' regarding this syrup, pending official response from India.

In parallel, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has mandated state and UT drug controllers to ensure rigorous testing of pharmaceutical products. Recent inspections have exposed deficiencies in manufacturers' compliance with standard quality tests. Authorities emphasize testing before release to market to prevent further health crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

