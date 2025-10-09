Contaminated Cough Syrup Crisis: WHO Seeks India's Clarification

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has requested Indian officials to clarify if the cough syrup, Coldrif, associated with child deaths, was also exported internationally. This inquiry comes in light of reported fatalities and severe illnesses linked to the syrup's contamination in India.

Five children in Madhya Pradesh are critically ill, and 20 have died from kidney infections allegedly caused by consuming Coldrif. Additionally, at least three children have reportedly died in Rajasthan. WHO's next step might involve a 'Global Medical Products Alert' regarding this syrup, pending official response from India.

In parallel, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has mandated state and UT drug controllers to ensure rigorous testing of pharmaceutical products. Recent inspections have exposed deficiencies in manufacturers' compliance with standard quality tests. Authorities emphasize testing before release to market to prevent further health crises.

