Left Menu

Deadly Cough Syrup Tragedy: Indian Pharmaceutical Owner Arrested

Indian police have arrested the owner of Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer following the deaths of 19 children in Madhya Pradesh. The children consumed cough syrup containing toxic levels of diethylene glycol. Local authorities recall the syrup, highlighting regulatory gaps in India's medicine screening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:55 IST
Deadly Cough Syrup Tragedy: Indian Pharmaceutical Owner Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic development, Indian police apprehended the owner of Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer after the deaths of 19 children in Madhya Pradesh. These children, all under five, succumbed to a toxic cough syrup containing diethylene glycol, nearly 500 times above the permissible limit.

The syrup, identified as Coldrif, was banned in parts of India following tests confirming the deadly chemical. S.Ranganathan, the proprietor of the Tamil Nadu-based company, was detained in Chennai and will face court proceedings in Chhindwara. Efforts to collect the contaminated syrup are underway, with authorities retrieving bottles from retailers and residents.

Amidst concerns over regulatory inefficiencies, India's government is urging caution with other syrups. The World Health Organization has pointed out shortcomings in the country's domestic medicine screening, with implications for global exports. India, a major drug producer, faces heightened scrutiny over its pharmaceutical exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Elections Deferred Amid Controversy

Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Elections Deferred Amid Controversy

 India
2
Trump's Middle East Diplomatic Breakthrough: A New Path to Gaza Peace?

Trump's Middle East Diplomatic Breakthrough: A New Path to Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Modi Praises Trump on Gaza Peace Success Amid US-India Strain

Modi Praises Trump on Gaza Peace Success Amid US-India Strain

 India
4
Empowering Tribal Leadership: A New Dawn for Odisha's Villages

Empowering Tribal Leadership: A New Dawn for Odisha's Villages

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025