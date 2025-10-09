Deadly Cough Syrup Tragedy: Indian Pharmaceutical Owner Arrested
Indian police have arrested the owner of Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer following the deaths of 19 children in Madhya Pradesh. The children consumed cough syrup containing toxic levels of diethylene glycol. Local authorities recall the syrup, highlighting regulatory gaps in India's medicine screening.
In a tragic development, Indian police apprehended the owner of Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer after the deaths of 19 children in Madhya Pradesh. These children, all under five, succumbed to a toxic cough syrup containing diethylene glycol, nearly 500 times above the permissible limit.
The syrup, identified as Coldrif, was banned in parts of India following tests confirming the deadly chemical. S.Ranganathan, the proprietor of the Tamil Nadu-based company, was detained in Chennai and will face court proceedings in Chhindwara. Efforts to collect the contaminated syrup are underway, with authorities retrieving bottles from retailers and residents.
Amidst concerns over regulatory inefficiencies, India's government is urging caution with other syrups. The World Health Organization has pointed out shortcomings in the country's domestic medicine screening, with implications for global exports. India, a major drug producer, faces heightened scrutiny over its pharmaceutical exports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
