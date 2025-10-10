Himachal Bank's New E-Clinic Initiative Transforms Rural Healthcare

The Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank has unveiled a revolutionary healthcare initiative aimed at transforming rural medical access. On Friday, the bank inaugurated an M-Swasth e-clinic in Sulangwan village, offering complimentary healthcare services to its account holders.

Bank manager Ashok Bhardwaj highlighted the significance of the move, stating that similar clinics will be established across Himachal Pradesh to ensure rural populations receive essential healthcare at their doorstep.

The Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank, boasting 263 branches, operates under a unique shared ownership model involving central and state governments alongside a sponsoring public sector bank.