Health Preparedness Surges for Ayodhya's Deepotsav Festival

In preparation for the Deepotsav festivities in Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh health department has initiated extensive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of attendees. Among these initiatives is the establishment of 15 temporary hospitals designed to cater to the health needs of both devotees and tourists.

To bolster these efforts, ambulances will be continuously stationed at 10 strategic locations, including the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Complex and various temples. Ayodhya's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sushil Kumar Baniyan, has assured that all temporary facilities will be equipped with essential medicines, paramedics, and specialist doctors to provide round-the-clock services during the event.

In addition to these precautionary measures, 50 hospital beds will be available across three key medical institutions, and specialist teams from neighboring districts will be deployed to further support health services. The health preparations coincide with the city's festive spirit, highlighted by the lighting of nearly 28 lakh lamps across 56 ghats along the Saryu river, marking the ninth edition of Deepotsav.

