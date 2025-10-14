The Global Rise of Spinal Health Concerns: A Silent Epidemic

Sedentary lifestyles and the surge in screen time are contributing to an alarming rise in spine-related health issues among adults aged 25 to 45, doctors report. According to Dr. Vishwanathan Iyer of Zynova Shalby Hospital, Mumbai, new mothers are particularly at risk due to the physical demands of pregnancy and childcare.

During pregnancy, weight gain and hormonal changes significantly impact the spine's health. Post-delivery, activities such as lifting a baby and prolonged breastfeeding may exacerbate spinal discomfort, with new mothers experiencing a shocking 60 percent increase in spine issues. Preventive measures like maintaining a healthy weight and taking breaks are recommended.

Dr. Siddharth Katkade from Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai, adds that spine problems are no longer limited to the elderly. He emphasizes the importance of combating habits like poor posture and extended tech use, which lead to weakened muscles and conditions like 'tech neck.' Timely medical consultation is crucial to prevent chronic pain and long-term disability.

