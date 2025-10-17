Left Menu

Manipal Hospitals launches institute of nephrology and urology in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-10-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 21:23 IST
  India
  • India

Manipal Hospitals on Friday launched an institute of nephrology and urology in Kolkata, marking the 11th centre in India.

The Manipal Institute of Nephrology and Urology (MINU), designed as a one-stop destination for early diagnosis, complex procedures, renal replacement therapy, and long-term disease management, was inaugurated by chairman of Manipal Health Enterprise Pvt Ltd Dr H Sudarshan Ballal.

The unit combines advanced diagnostic and therapeutic technologies with a multidisciplinary team of nephrologists and urologists to offer comprehensive care for kidney and urinary tract conditions, officials said.

''This institute has been a dream project for us since 1991, envisioned to provide comprehensive kidney and urinary care under one roof, from paediatric transplants to long-term treatments. We are delighted to bring this legacy of excellence to Kolkata, ensuring that people here receive the same world-class care that Manipal Hospitals is known for across the country,'' Dr Ballal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

