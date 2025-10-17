Manipal Hospitals launches institute of nephrology and urology in Kolkata

Manipal Hospitals on Friday launched an institute of nephrology and urology in Kolkata, marking the 11th centre in India.

The Manipal Institute of Nephrology and Urology (MINU), designed as a one-stop destination for early diagnosis, complex procedures, renal replacement therapy, and long-term disease management, was inaugurated by chairman of Manipal Health Enterprise Pvt Ltd Dr H Sudarshan Ballal.

The unit combines advanced diagnostic and therapeutic technologies with a multidisciplinary team of nephrologists and urologists to offer comprehensive care for kidney and urinary tract conditions, officials said.

''This institute has been a dream project for us since 1991, envisioned to provide comprehensive kidney and urinary care under one roof, from paediatric transplants to long-term treatments. We are delighted to bring this legacy of excellence to Kolkata, ensuring that people here receive the same world-class care that Manipal Hospitals is known for across the country,'' Dr Ballal said.

