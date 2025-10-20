Health Scare Strikes Public Event Hosted by Local MLA

During a public event attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Dakshina Kannada district, ten women reportedly fell ill due to suspected hypoglycaemia and dehydration, officials confirmed on Monday.

The event, 'Ashoka Jana Mana', hosted by local MLA Ashok Kumar Rai in Puttur city, saw a delay in distributing food and gifts to the attendees, causing health concerns among the crowd, as per police reports.

Health officials indicated that the women fell ill likely due to the combination of high humidity and inadequate hydration. Three were given IV fluids, while seven were treated as outpatients. According to organizers, such lapses will be avoided in future events, and all affected individuals are now stable.

