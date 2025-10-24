Left Menu

States Support Planned Parenthood Amid Federal Medicaid Cuts

In response to federal Medicaid cuts, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and California Governor Gavin Newsom announced funding for Planned Parenthood. The Republican-led Congress' spending bill cut funds if the organization provided abortions. New York and California will provide $35 million and $140 million, respectively, to maintain reproductive healthcare services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:46 IST
States Support Planned Parenthood Amid Federal Medicaid Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a robust response to federal Medicaid cuts, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and California Governor Gavin Newsom declared their states would financially support Planned Parenthood. These cuts were instigated by a Republican-led Congress spending bill, which prohibited certain federal state program funds for organizations like Planned Parenthood if they offered abortion services.

The controversial decision faced backlash from reproductive health advocates but was ultimately upheld by a federal appeals court. In response, Governor Hochul announced New York's commitment to fully fund one year of Planned Parenthood's missing Medicaid resources, surpassing $35 million to ensure continued service in the state. Meanwhile, Governor Newsom confirmed California's investment of more than $140 million to sustain access to the healthcare provider, underscoring California's stance on reproductive freedom.

Amid the ongoing debate over abortion rights and federal support, Planned Parenthood attends to over 200,000 patients annually in New York and conducts more than a million patient visits in California. The organization is a crucial provider of reproductive health services despite longstanding conservative efforts to defund it, centered around its provision of abortion services.

TRENDING

1
India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

India Triumphs Despite Renshaw's Heroics in ODI Showdown

 Australia
2
India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia

India Triumphs in Nail-Biting ODI Against Australia

 Australia
3
Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence

Delhi Airport's Renovated Terminal 2: A Step Towards Aviation Excellence

 India
4
Political Betrayals in Jammu and Kashmir: The 3-1 Rajya Sabha Elections Fallout

Political Betrayals in Jammu and Kashmir: The 3-1 Rajya Sabha Elections Fall...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025