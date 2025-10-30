Punjab Governor Lauds Tech-Driven Health Facilities in Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria made an official visit to four health facilities in Chandigarh, including the Ayushman Arogya Mandir at Daddumajra and three Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across different sectors.

The governor inspected the facilities' operations and engaged with both patients and healthcare staff, receiving positive feedback from the beneficiaries. He expressed his approval of the patient-friendly environment and praised the health department for implementing digital, paperless systems to enhance healthcare delivery.

During his visit, Governor Kataria inaugurated a new laboratory and a model immunisation centre, emphasizing the importance of preventive healthcare and the administration's commitment to accessible, quality healthcare for all. He urged continued investment in public health infrastructure to further improve primary care services citywide.

(With inputs from agencies.)