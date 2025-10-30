Left Menu

Punjab Governor Lauds Tech-Driven Health Facilities in Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria visited four health facilities in Chandigarh, praising their model status under the National Health Mission for accessible, tech-enabled healthcare. He inaugurated a laboratory and immunisation center, celebrating advancements in digital healthcare and local accessibility, with emphasis on preventive, community-based health initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:32 IST
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria made an official visit to four health facilities in Chandigarh, including the Ayushman Arogya Mandir at Daddumajra and three Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across different sectors.

The governor inspected the facilities' operations and engaged with both patients and healthcare staff, receiving positive feedback from the beneficiaries. He expressed his approval of the patient-friendly environment and praised the health department for implementing digital, paperless systems to enhance healthcare delivery.

During his visit, Governor Kataria inaugurated a new laboratory and a model immunisation centre, emphasizing the importance of preventive healthcare and the administration's commitment to accessible, quality healthcare for all. He urged continued investment in public health infrastructure to further improve primary care services citywide.

