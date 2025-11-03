Left Menu

Nucelion Therapeutics Launches to Revolutionize Advanced Therapies

Nucelion Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Bharat Biotech, has started operations to support life science innovators with scalable and high-quality processes for advanced therapies targeting cancers, autoimmune, and rare genetic disorders. The company aims to integrate these therapies into India's healthcare ecosystem.

Updated: 03-11-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 19:07 IST
Nucelion Therapeutics, a contract research and development organization, announced the commencement of its operations, aiming to provide scalable solutions for advanced therapies.

As a subsidiary of Bharat Biotech International, this Hyderabad-based company aspires to support global innovators in addressing cancers, autoimmune, and rare genetic disorders through high-quality manufacturing and process development solutions.

The company's vision aligns with integrating advanced therapeutic platforms into India's healthcare system to foster equitable solutions. Nucelion will exercise independent governance and engage sponsors, including Bharat Biotech, on commercial terms.

