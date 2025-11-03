Nucelion Therapeutics Launches to Revolutionize Advanced Therapies

Nucelion Therapeutics, a contract research and development organization, announced the commencement of its operations, aiming to provide scalable solutions for advanced therapies.

As a subsidiary of Bharat Biotech International, this Hyderabad-based company aspires to support global innovators in addressing cancers, autoimmune, and rare genetic disorders through high-quality manufacturing and process development solutions.

The company's vision aligns with integrating advanced therapeutic platforms into India's healthcare system to foster equitable solutions. Nucelion will exercise independent governance and engage sponsors, including Bharat Biotech, on commercial terms.

