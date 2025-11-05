Crackdown on Absentee Doctors in Maharashtra's Beed District

In a decisive move against absenteeism, authorities in Maharashtra's Beed district have terminated the services of six contractual doctors who were part of clinics intended to serve impoverished communities, officials announced on Wednesday.

The initiative, 'Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana,' launched two years ago, aimed to provide affordable healthcare to urban laborers and low-income groups. These clinics operate from 2 pm to 10 pm, specifically catering to those who cannot access services during standard working hours.

The dismissals occurred after numerous complaints and surprise inspections revealed ongoing absenteeism and negligence in patient care at several health centers, leaving daily wage workers and underprivileged residents without crucial medical services, a health department official confirmed.

