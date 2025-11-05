Left Menu

Crackdown on Absentee Doctors in Maharashtra's Beed District

Authorities in Maharashtra's Beed district have fired six contractual doctors over absenteeism at clinics serving low-income communities. The dismissals came after complaints and surprise inspections revealed negligence in patient care, undermining the 'Aapla Dawakhana' initiative aimed at providing accessible healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 05-11-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 14:55 IST
Crackdown on Absentee Doctors in Maharashtra's Beed District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against absenteeism, authorities in Maharashtra's Beed district have terminated the services of six contractual doctors who were part of clinics intended to serve impoverished communities, officials announced on Wednesday.

The initiative, 'Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana,' launched two years ago, aimed to provide affordable healthcare to urban laborers and low-income groups. These clinics operate from 2 pm to 10 pm, specifically catering to those who cannot access services during standard working hours.

The dismissals occurred after numerous complaints and surprise inspections revealed ongoing absenteeism and negligence in patient care at several health centers, leaving daily wage workers and underprivileged residents without crucial medical services, a health department official confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Criticizes Opponents in Bihar Rally

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Criticizes Opponents in Bihar Rally

 India
2
Shaina NC Calls for Mahagathbandhan's Vision Amid Bihar Polls

Shaina NC Calls for Mahagathbandhan's Vision Amid Bihar Polls

 India
3
German Payment Scandal: Ex-Staff Behind Fraud

German Payment Scandal: Ex-Staff Behind Fraud

 Global
4
Negligence and Mismanagement: The Fatal Mumbra Train Tragedy

Negligence and Mismanagement: The Fatal Mumbra Train Tragedy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025