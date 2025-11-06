Left Menu

Apollo Hospitals Achieves 26% Profit Surge in September Quarter

Apollo Hospitals reported a significant 26% rise in profit after tax to ₹477 crore for the September quarter. This growth was driven by robust performance in healthcare services, retail, and pharma distribution. The company's revenue also increased, reflecting the strength of its diversified and integrated healthcare model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:00 IST
Apollo Hospitals Achieves 26% Profit Surge in September Quarter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Apollo Hospitals has announced a notable 26% boost in its consolidated profit after tax, reaching ₹477 crore for the September quarter. This surge comes on the back of strong performances across its healthcare, retail, and pharma distribution segments.

The healthcare giant reported that its revenue rose to ₹6,304 crore, marking an increase from ₹5,589 crore in the same period last year. This suggests that Apollo Hospitals continues to capitalise on its diversified and integrated healthcare approach, according to Chairman Prathap C Reddy.

During the quarter, the Competition Commission of India approved their restructuring plan, signaling further reorganisation efforts aimed at unlocking shareholder value. Furthermore, Apollo Hospitals plans to enhance technology partnerships and expand AI capabilities in forthcoming quarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DMK Alliance Plans Statewide Protests Against Electoral Roll Revision

DMK Alliance Plans Statewide Protests Against Electoral Roll Revision

 India
2
DoorDash's Strategic Investment Shake-Up: A Kitchen Reshuffle or a Firestorm?

DoorDash's Strategic Investment Shake-Up: A Kitchen Reshuffle or a Firestorm...

 Global
3
Curbing Misinformation: Nagaland Police Issue Final Notice in Zao Murder Case

Curbing Misinformation: Nagaland Police Issue Final Notice in Zao Murder Cas...

 India
4
Trump's Hush Money Case Gets Fresh Federal Court Review

Trump's Hush Money Case Gets Fresh Federal Court Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025