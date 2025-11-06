Apollo Hospitals Achieves 26% Profit Surge in September Quarter

Apollo Hospitals has announced a notable 26% boost in its consolidated profit after tax, reaching ₹477 crore for the September quarter. This surge comes on the back of strong performances across its healthcare, retail, and pharma distribution segments.

The healthcare giant reported that its revenue rose to ₹6,304 crore, marking an increase from ₹5,589 crore in the same period last year. This suggests that Apollo Hospitals continues to capitalise on its diversified and integrated healthcare approach, according to Chairman Prathap C Reddy.

During the quarter, the Competition Commission of India approved their restructuring plan, signaling further reorganisation efforts aimed at unlocking shareholder value. Furthermore, Apollo Hospitals plans to enhance technology partnerships and expand AI capabilities in forthcoming quarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)