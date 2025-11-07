High Mortality Risk for Youth with Neurodevelopmental Conditions

A recent study from New Zealand has revealed stark findings about the mortality risk for youth with neurodevelopmental conditions such as autism and ADHD. These individuals face a nearly fivefold increase in the likelihood of dying before the age of 25 compared to their counterparts without such conditions.

Conducted using the StatsNZ database, the research tracked nearly nine lakh children born from 1995 to 2009 until 2019. Around 4.5% of these children were identified as having a neurodevelopmental condition through various health records.

The study, published in JAMA Pediatrics, highlights that despite the high relative risk, actual deaths are not widespread. However, co-author Dr. Colette Muir emphasizes the necessity for effective management of co-occurring health issues, particularly medical conditions like respiratory and neurological disorders, which significantly raise mortality risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)