Left Menu

High Mortality Risk for Youth with Neurodevelopmental Conditions

A New Zealand study finds that young people with neurodevelopmental conditions like autism and ADHD have a nearly five times higher risk of dying before age 25. While the risk is significant, actual deaths remain rare. Conditions impact life-expectancy, with management of health issues being crucial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:04 IST
High Mortality Risk for Youth with Neurodevelopmental Conditions
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study from New Zealand has revealed stark findings about the mortality risk for youth with neurodevelopmental conditions such as autism and ADHD. These individuals face a nearly fivefold increase in the likelihood of dying before the age of 25 compared to their counterparts without such conditions.

Conducted using the StatsNZ database, the research tracked nearly nine lakh children born from 1995 to 2009 until 2019. Around 4.5% of these children were identified as having a neurodevelopmental condition through various health records.

The study, published in JAMA Pediatrics, highlights that despite the high relative risk, actual deaths are not widespread. However, co-author Dr. Colette Muir emphasizes the necessity for effective management of co-occurring health issues, particularly medical conditions like respiratory and neurological disorders, which significantly raise mortality risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
'Crown prince of jungle raj' unable to explain how he would fulfil his promises: Modi in veiled dig at Tejashwi Yadav at Bhabhua rally.

'Crown prince of jungle raj' unable to explain how he would fulfil his promi...

 India
2
Rodrigo Paz's Era: Navigating Bolivia's Economic Crossroads

Rodrigo Paz's Era: Navigating Bolivia's Economic Crossroads

 Global
3
Bihar's Political Parties Fail Financial Transparency Test

Bihar's Political Parties Fail Financial Transparency Test

 India
4
Nirmala Sitharaman Visits Tata's Rs 27,000 Crore Semiconductor Plant in Assam

Nirmala Sitharaman Visits Tata's Rs 27,000 Crore Semiconductor Plant in Assa...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025