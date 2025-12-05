Left Menu

Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar: A Transformative Campaign for Women and Child Healthcare

The 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' campaign, conducted by India's Health Ministry, provided healthcare services to over 62 lakh pregnant women and educated 96.5 lakh adolescent girls on menstrual hygiene. The campaign focused on women's and children's health, conducting screenings for various diseases and promoting healthy lifestyles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 16:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious healthcare initiative, the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' has successfully catered to millions. The campaign, spearheaded by the Union Health Ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Women and Child Development, took place from September 17 to October 2.

Targeting the health of women and children across India, the campaign provided comprehensive antenatal care to over 62 lakh pregnant women and educated 96.5 lakh adolescent girls on menstrual hygiene. The initiative emphasized public participation, improving the accessibility and quality of healthcare services.

Health Minister J P Nadda revealed staggering statistics, including the screening of 97.2 lakh women for diabetes and substantial numbers for various cancers. The campaign, under Mission Poshan 2.0, also promoted healthy lifestyles, aiming to reduce obesity and improve dietary habits. This concerted effort brought healthcare services closer to underserved communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

