South Asia Unites to Tackle Maternal Micronutrient Deficiency

Public health experts and policymakers from India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka convened at a two-day summit in Delhi, focusing on the critical issue of micronutrient deficiencies in pregnant women and their impact on fetal neurodevelopment.

Organized by the SACMIND initiative at the Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research, the meeting featured experts from UNICEF and WHO, who shared insights from national surveys across the five countries. The discussions aimed at understanding current efforts and identifying new strategies to ensure healthier birth outcomes.

Dr. Vani Sethi from UNICEF highlighted that 40% of children in South Asia are born with low birth weight, underscoring the importance of maternal micronutrient intake. Dr. Jitender Nagpal stressed the need for robust surveillance systems to address key deficiencies like B12 and Vitamin D. The meeting concluded with a unified call for enhanced policies and monitoring to address these challenges effectively.

