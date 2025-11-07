Left Menu

South Asia Unites to Tackle Maternal Micronutrient Deficiency

Experts from India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka gathered at a Delhi meeting to discuss micronutrient deficiencies in pregnant women. The summit emphasized the impact on neurodevelopment and urged enhanced programs, including better surveillance and policy measures, to improve maternal and child health outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:16 IST
South Asia Unites to Tackle Maternal Micronutrient Deficiency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Public health experts and policymakers from India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka convened at a two-day summit in Delhi, focusing on the critical issue of micronutrient deficiencies in pregnant women and their impact on fetal neurodevelopment.

Organized by the SACMIND initiative at the Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research, the meeting featured experts from UNICEF and WHO, who shared insights from national surveys across the five countries. The discussions aimed at understanding current efforts and identifying new strategies to ensure healthier birth outcomes.

Dr. Vani Sethi from UNICEF highlighted that 40% of children in South Asia are born with low birth weight, underscoring the importance of maternal micronutrient intake. Dr. Jitender Nagpal stressed the need for robust surveillance systems to address key deficiencies like B12 and Vitamin D. The meeting concluded with a unified call for enhanced policies and monitoring to address these challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
'Crown prince of jungle raj' unable to explain how he would fulfil his promises: Modi in veiled dig at Tejashwi Yadav at Bhabhua rally.

'Crown prince of jungle raj' unable to explain how he would fulfil his promi...

 India
2
Rodrigo Paz's Era: Navigating Bolivia's Economic Crossroads

Rodrigo Paz's Era: Navigating Bolivia's Economic Crossroads

 Global
3
Bihar's Political Parties Fail Financial Transparency Test

Bihar's Political Parties Fail Financial Transparency Test

 India
4
Nirmala Sitharaman Visits Tata's Rs 27,000 Crore Semiconductor Plant in Assam

Nirmala Sitharaman Visits Tata's Rs 27,000 Crore Semiconductor Plant in Assa...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025