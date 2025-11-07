Left Menu

Alembic Pharma Gets USFDA Nod for Dasatinib Generic

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd has received final approval from the USFDA for its generic Dasatinib tablets, used to treat certain blood cancers, including leukemia. The approval covers multiple tablet strengths and aligns with a growing market expected to reach USD 1,017 million by September 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:47 IST
Alembic Pharma Gets USFDA Nod for Dasatinib Generic
  • Country:
  • India

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced on Friday the USFDA's final approval for its generic version of Dasatinib tablets, a drug utilized in certain blood cancer treatments.

The USFDA's approval pertains to the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Dasatinib Tablets, ranging in strengths from 20 mg to 140 mg. This generic is therapeutically equivalent to Bristol-Myers Squibb's Sprycel.

The approved Dasatinib is indicated for various leukemia treatments in both adult and pediatric patients. According to IQVIA data, the market for these tablets is projected to grow to USD 1,017 million by September 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
'Crown prince of jungle raj' unable to explain how he would fulfil his promises: Modi in veiled dig at Tejashwi Yadav at Bhabhua rally.

'Crown prince of jungle raj' unable to explain how he would fulfil his promi...

 India
2
Rodrigo Paz's Era: Navigating Bolivia's Economic Crossroads

Rodrigo Paz's Era: Navigating Bolivia's Economic Crossroads

 Global
3
Bihar's Political Parties Fail Financial Transparency Test

Bihar's Political Parties Fail Financial Transparency Test

 India
4
Nirmala Sitharaman Visits Tata's Rs 27,000 Crore Semiconductor Plant in Assam

Nirmala Sitharaman Visits Tata's Rs 27,000 Crore Semiconductor Plant in Assa...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025