Alembic Pharmaceuticals Launches First Branded Antibiotic in US

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has marked its entry into the US branded pharmaceutical market with the launch of Pivya, an oral penicillin-class antibiotic.

The medication is specifically targeted at treating uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTIs) in women, a prevalent issue requiring numerous outpatient prescriptions annually.

Pivya, marketed via Alembic Therapeutics LLC, signifies the company's strategic move to expand its branded specialty portfolio, CEO Pranav Amin noted, offering a distinct clinical choice in a stable therapeutic sector.