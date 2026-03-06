Left Menu

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Launches First Branded Antibiotic in US

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has launched Pivya, an oral penicillin-class antibiotic, in the US, marking its entry into the branded pharmaceutical market there. Marketed through Alembic Therapeutics LLC, Pivya addresses uncomplicated urinary tract infections in women. The company aims to expand its branded specialty portfolio in the US market.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has marked its entry into the US branded pharmaceutical market with the launch of Pivya, an oral penicillin-class antibiotic.

The medication is specifically targeted at treating uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTIs) in women, a prevalent issue requiring numerous outpatient prescriptions annually.

Pivya, marketed via Alembic Therapeutics LLC, signifies the company's strategic move to expand its branded specialty portfolio, CEO Pranav Amin noted, offering a distinct clinical choice in a stable therapeutic sector.

