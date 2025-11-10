Left Menu

Accused escapes police custody through hospital window in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-11-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 11:02 IST
Accused escapes police custody through hospital window in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

A man, accused in a money swindling case, escaped from the police custody while admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the state-run Medical College Hospital here in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The escaped person was identified as Rajeev, who was taken into custody by the Kollam East Police.

He was admitted to the medical college hospital after complaining of uneasiness and chest pain the previous evening, sources said.

The man made his escape by climbing down the window of the ICU, they added.

A man hunt has been launched to locate and apprehend the accused.

The incident occurred days after a remand prisoner from Tamil Nadu had escaped from police custody while being transported back to Viyyur central jail in Thrissur district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Unprecedented Security Measures Set for Bihar Elections

Unprecedented Security Measures Set for Bihar Elections

 India
2
TSMC's Soaring Revenue Reflects Robust Growth Amid Global Challenges

TSMC's Soaring Revenue Reflects Robust Growth Amid Global Challenges

 Taiwan
3
Supreme Court Demands Answers After Tragic Rajasthan Highway Accident

Supreme Court Demands Answers After Tragic Rajasthan Highway Accident

 India
4
Super Typhoon Fung-wong Lashes the Philippines with Deadly Force

Super Typhoon Fung-wong Lashes the Philippines with Deadly Force

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025