Left Menu

VACB arrests municipal official, sanitation worker for accepting bribe in Thrissur

An official of Wadakkanchery Municipality and a sanitation worker were arrested while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 to issue a licence to a scrap trading firm on Thursday, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau VACB said.The arrested are Jithesh Kumar KV, the manager of the municipalitys Clean City programme and a native of Kasaragod, and temporary sanitation worker Santhosh M B, a native of Wadakkanchery.

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 04-12-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 20:37 IST
VACB arrests municipal official, sanitation worker for accepting bribe in Thrissur
  • Country:
  • India

An official of Wadakkanchery Municipality and a sanitation worker were arrested while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 to issue a licence to a scrap trading firm on Thursday, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) said.

The arrested are Jithesh Kumar KV, the manager of the municipality's Clean City programme and a native of Kasaragod, and temporary sanitation worker Santhosh M B, a native of Wadakkanchery. According to VACB, the complainant, a resident of Kolazhy in Thrissur, runs a scrap trading business in a building he owns. As the establishment's licence expired on November 14, 2025, he submitted an online application to the Wadakkanchery Municipality to renew it.

As no action was taken even after two weeks, the complainant visited the municipal office and learned that the file was with Kumar, a VACB official, said.

When he met Kumar on Wednesday, the officer allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 3,000 to issue the licence and asked him to bring the money to the office on Thursday, VACB said.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant informed the Thrissur Vigilance Deputy Superintendent of Police. A trap was set, and the vigilance team monitored the situation, the VACB officer added.

Around 12 noon on Thursday, as directed by Kumar, Santhosh allegedly accepted the Rs 3,000 bribe from the complainant inside the Wadakkanchery Municipality office. Later, Kumar was also arrested by the VACB, the officer said.

VACB said it was the fifth trap case registered in the state in the last week, and that over 50 officials had been caught in similar operations this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
White House expected to submit plans for new ballroom to planning commission this month

White House expected to submit plans for new ballroom to planning commission...

 United States
2
UPDATE 1-Czech election winner Babis will move his business group to trust

UPDATE 1-Czech election winner Babis will move his business group to trust

 Global
3
Cuba says island is no 'black hole' on drug trafficking route to US

Cuba says island is no 'black hole' on drug trafficking route to US

 Global
4
Trump praises Congo, Rwanda as they sign US-mediated peace deal

Trump praises Congo, Rwanda as they sign US-mediated peace deal

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025