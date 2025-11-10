Left Menu

Roche's MS Treatment Fenebrutinib Shows Promising Trial Results

Swiss drugmaker Roche reported successful late-stage trial results for fenebrutinib, its multiple sclerosis drug candidate. The drug proved effective against relapsing MS and rivaled Roche's Ocrevus in delaying progression of primary progressive MS. It belongs to the BTK inhibitors class, aimed at selectively blocking harmful immune reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 12:18 IST
Roche's MS Treatment Fenebrutinib Shows Promising Trial Results

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche announced that its latest clinical trial for the multiple sclerosis (MS) drug candidate, fenebrutinib, has successfully met its primary target. The drug was found to significantly lower the annualized relapse rate compared to teriflunomide, known commercially as Aubagio, over a minimum treatment span of 96 weeks.

Moreover, a parallel study revealed that fenebrutinib is at least as effective as Roche's existing Ocrevus formulation in delaying the progression of primary progressive multiple sclerosis. The drug retains its promise by belonging to the Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors class, a category that selectively blocks detrimental autoimmune actions.

This advancement marks a significant milestone in a competitive field where Roche's fenebrutinib competes alongside Sanofi, despite some setbacks encountered by other pharmaceutical firms in developing similar therapies. This class offers a more precise targeting approach than traditional immunosuppressant treatments.

TRENDING

1
Unprecedented Security Measures Set for Bihar Elections

Unprecedented Security Measures Set for Bihar Elections

 India
2
TSMC's Soaring Revenue Reflects Robust Growth Amid Global Challenges

TSMC's Soaring Revenue Reflects Robust Growth Amid Global Challenges

 Taiwan
3
Supreme Court Demands Answers After Tragic Rajasthan Highway Accident

Supreme Court Demands Answers After Tragic Rajasthan Highway Accident

 India
4
Super Typhoon Fung-wong Lashes the Philippines with Deadly Force

Super Typhoon Fung-wong Lashes the Philippines with Deadly Force

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025