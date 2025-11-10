Global Summit to Strengthen Traditional Medicine Initiatives
The Ayush Ministry and WHO aim to enhance traditional medicine's role in global health. The upcoming WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine will promote dialogue to integrate traditional, complementary, and integrative medicine into health systems, focusing on scientific research, safety standards, and sustainable development goals.
The Ayush Ministry, in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), is committed to advancing traditional medicine's global role. Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav announced that collaborative efforts will focus on enhancing scientific research, safety, and accessibility of traditional medicine.
The WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, scheduled for December 17-19, will host around 7,000 participants worldwide, encouraging dialogue and action towards integrating traditional, complementary, and integrative medicine into universal health objectives.
This year's summit builds on the 2023 Gujarat Declaration and aims to further policy engagement, stressing balance through science, indigenous wisdom, and digital health to achieve broader sustainability goals.
