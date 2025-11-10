Global Summit to Strengthen Traditional Medicine Initiatives

The Ayush Ministry, in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), is committed to advancing traditional medicine's global role. Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav announced that collaborative efforts will focus on enhancing scientific research, safety, and accessibility of traditional medicine.

The WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, scheduled for December 17-19, will host around 7,000 participants worldwide, encouraging dialogue and action towards integrating traditional, complementary, and integrative medicine into universal health objectives.

This year's summit builds on the 2023 Gujarat Declaration and aims to further policy engagement, stressing balance through science, indigenous wisdom, and digital health to achieve broader sustainability goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)