Left Menu

Roche's Experimental MS Drug Fenebrutinib Shows Promise in Late-Stage Trials

Roche reported that its investigational drug fenebrutinib achieved the primary endpoint in a crucial late-stage trial for relapsing multiple sclerosis, outperforming teriflunomide. If approved, it could offer a new treatment option and generate over $1 billion in annual sales. Further data from a second trial is anticipated in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:55 IST
Roche's Experimental MS Drug Fenebrutinib Shows Promise in Late-Stage Trials

Roche's experimental drug fenebrutinib has met its main target in a key late-stage trial for relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS), according to an announcement made by the Swiss pharmaceutical company. The success of the trial fueled a nearly 2% increase in the company's shares.

The drug demonstrated a significant reduction in the annualized relapse rate compared to Sanofi's teriflunomide over a minimum of 96 weeks. Analysts from Leerink predict that fenebrutinib could exceed $1 billion in annual peak sales if greenlit by regulatory bodies.

Anticipation builds as findings from the second late-stage study are expected by the first half of 2026, despite previous enrollment halts by the U.S. FDA due to liver injury concerns. Roche underscores that liver safety aligns with earlier trials and plans to present detailed results at a forthcoming medical meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hanimaadhoo Airport: A New Era of Maldives-India Relations

Hanimaadhoo Airport: A New Era of Maldives-India Relations

 Ghana
2
Sonatype Unveils New Innovation Hub in Hyderabad

Sonatype Unveils New Innovation Hub in Hyderabad

 India
3
Shailesh Chandra Appointed as New OICA President

Shailesh Chandra Appointed as New OICA President

 India
4
Corruption Unplugged: Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny

Corruption Unplugged: Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025