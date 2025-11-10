Left Menu

Wall Street Shakes off Shutdown Woes Amid AI Optimism

U.S. stock index futures rose following Washington's move to end a record government shutdown. Optimism in AI and tech stocks fueled market gains, despite previous declines. The shutdown had stifled economic data releases, affecting the labor market and broader economy. Tech firms, including Nvidia and Qualcomm, experienced significant gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:53 IST
U.S. stock index futures surged on Monday, boosted by progress in Washington toward ending the longest U.S. government shutdown in history. This impasse had stalled crucial economic data releases, fueling worries about the economy's stability.

Sunday's procedural vote in the Senate advanced a bill aimed at funding the government until January 30. Despite this progress, the bill still needs approval from both the House of Representatives and President Donald Trump, which could take several days. Bob Savage of BNY highlighted a 'fragile liquidity backdrop' due to shutdown uncertainties and foreign demand for U.S. assets.

Despite last week's steep declines, mostly in tech stocks, Wall Street regained strength, driven by optimism in AI growth. Notably, Nvidia, Alphabet, and Qualcomm saw notable gains. The earnings report period is ending, with 83% of S&P 500 companies surpassing expectations, providing further market optimism.

