Bee Attack in Tamil Nadu: Nursery Workers Hospitalised

In a startling incident in Coonoor, five workers employed at a Tamil Nadu Forest department nursery were hospitalized following an attack by honeybees. Authorities confirmed the event on Monday, noting the workers, primarily women, faced the swarm while at work.

The workers were attacked by bees at the department's Vandicholai nursery, just as they began their tasks for the day. The situation required urgent medical attention, prompting their admission to the Coonoor Government Hospital.

The incident highlights the occupational hazards faced by nursery workers, bringing to light the urgent need for preventive measures and safety protocols to avoid such occurrences in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)