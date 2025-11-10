Left Menu

Bee Attack in Tamil Nadu: Nursery Workers Hospitalised

Five workers from the Tamil Nadu Forest department's nursery in Coonoor, mostly women, were hospitalized after being attacked by a swarm of honeybees. Officials confirmed the incident, which led to the workers receiving treatment at the Coonoor Government Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:33 IST
Bee Attack in Tamil Nadu: Nursery Workers Hospitalised
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident in Coonoor, five workers employed at a Tamil Nadu Forest department nursery were hospitalized following an attack by honeybees. Authorities confirmed the event on Monday, noting the workers, primarily women, faced the swarm while at work.

The workers were attacked by bees at the department's Vandicholai nursery, just as they began their tasks for the day. The situation required urgent medical attention, prompting their admission to the Coonoor Government Hospital.

The incident highlights the occupational hazards faced by nursery workers, bringing to light the urgent need for preventive measures and safety protocols to avoid such occurrences in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Hear Mississippi Mail-In Ballot Case

Supreme Court to Hear Mississippi Mail-In Ballot Case

 Global
2
Delhi Gasps As AQI Data Goes Dark Amidst Heavy Smog

Delhi Gasps As AQI Data Goes Dark Amidst Heavy Smog

 India
3
Anti-Corruption Sweep at Energoatom

Anti-Corruption Sweep at Energoatom

 Ukraine
4
Suvendu Adhikari Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Betraying Nandigram Martyrs

Suvendu Adhikari Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Betraying Nandigram Martyrs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025