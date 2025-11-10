Left Menu

Canada's Measles Elimination Setback: A Wake-Up Call

Canada has lost its measles elimination status due to a year-long outbreak, with over 5,000 cases reported. The Pan American Health Organization cited low vaccination rates as a key issue. Health officials plan to focus on enhancing vaccination coverage, data sharing, and surveillance to address the crisis.

Updated: 10-11-2025 20:29 IST
Canada's battle with measles has culminated in the loss of its measles elimination status, a milestone it maintained for nearly three decades. The nation's struggle to contain a persistent outbreak has drawn the attention of the Pan American Health Organization, which confirmed Canada's new status.

Despite recent efforts to slow disease transmission, the outbreak continues. It has been notably concentrated in communities with inadequate vaccination coverage. Public health authorities stress the importance of increasing overall vaccination rates and promise to focus efforts on this critical area.

With skepticism towards vaccines rising post-pandemic, experts warn that Canada might face a resurgence of other preventable illnesses if trends continue. Federal health officials, including the Health Minister, have yet to provide comment on solutions or next steps.

