Left Menu

West Bengal Health Commission Revokes Hospital License Over Medical Negligence

The West Bengal Health Commission cancelled Genesis Hospital's license for failing to pay compensation in a medical negligence case. The hospital cannot admit new patients, but ongoing treatments continue. Despite reminders, the fine remains unpaid, forcing regulatory action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:59 IST
West Bengal Health Commission Revokes Hospital License Over Medical Negligence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Health Commission has revoked the license of Genesis Hospital in south Kolkata due to its non-compliance with an order to pay compensation for an alleged case of medical negligence, according to a senior official.

The move also prevents the hospital, located in the Kasba area, from admitting new patients, although treatments for current patients will continue. The state's Director of Health Services has been instructed to ensure the swift enactment of this decision.

The Commission's chair, Justice Asim Kumar Bandyopadhyay, stated that the decision came after repeated reminders went unheeded. A complaint from last December accused the hospital of negligence and overbilling, leading to a fine of Rs 3,68,889, which remains unpaid 11 months later. Dr. Purnendu Roy, the hospital's owner, has not responded to attempts at contact, and the hospital has yet to comment on the cancellation of its license.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Car Blast Rocks Delhi: Eight Dead Near Red Fort Metro Station

Deadly Car Blast Rocks Delhi: Eight Dead Near Red Fort Metro Station

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Porter Dies in Poonch Gorge Fall

Tragedy Strikes: Porter Dies in Poonch Gorge Fall

 India
3
High alert sounded across poll-bound Bihar following explosion near Red Fort in Delhi: DGP Vinay Kumar.

High alert sounded across poll-bound Bihar following explosion near Red Fort...

 India
4
Atalanta's Managerial Shuffle: Juric Out, New Era Awaits

Atalanta's Managerial Shuffle: Juric Out, New Era Awaits

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025