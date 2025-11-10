West Bengal Health Commission Revokes Hospital License Over Medical Negligence

The West Bengal Health Commission has revoked the license of Genesis Hospital in south Kolkata due to its non-compliance with an order to pay compensation for an alleged case of medical negligence, according to a senior official.

The move also prevents the hospital, located in the Kasba area, from admitting new patients, although treatments for current patients will continue. The state's Director of Health Services has been instructed to ensure the swift enactment of this decision.

The Commission's chair, Justice Asim Kumar Bandyopadhyay, stated that the decision came after repeated reminders went unheeded. A complaint from last December accused the hospital of negligence and overbilling, leading to a fine of Rs 3,68,889, which remains unpaid 11 months later. Dr. Purnendu Roy, the hospital's owner, has not responded to attempts at contact, and the hospital has yet to comment on the cancellation of its license.

(With inputs from agencies.)