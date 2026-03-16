Flight Turbulence: IndiGo's Compensation to Suffering Passengers

IndiGo Airlines has stepped forward to address passenger grievances following mass flight cancellations earlier this month due to a pilot shortage. Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu announced that compensation amounting to Rs 163.92 crore in travel coupons has been issued to affected passengers.

The disruptions, caused by an inadequate implementation of the second phase of the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, primarily affected travelers in the first week of December. Naidu emphasized that the government is actively working with airlines to ensure such incidents don't recur.

The minister elaborated that substantial engagement between the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and IndiGo has been ongoing to align operations in accordance with the new FDTL rules. Measures, including hiring over 246 new pilots, aim to buffer future scheduling conflicts and maintain airline reliability.

(With inputs from agencies.)