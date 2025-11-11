Markets Surge on Hopes of U.S. Government Reopening

Asian stock markets saw a notable rise on Tuesday, bolstered by promising signs of a potential deal to conclude the prolonged U.S. government shutdown.

Gold prices surged nearly 3%, comfortably exceeding $4,100 during the Asian morning session. The Nasdaq's 2.3% rise marked a significant recovery from last week's downturn due to concerns surrounding AI firms' valuation and profitability.

Despite S&P 500 futures gaining 0.1%, uncertainty lingers about Congress's final approval of the deal, with several legislative obstacles still to clear. Prediction markets expect a swift resolution by the week's end, but any delays might affect market optimism.