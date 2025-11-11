Markets Surge on Hopes of U.S. Government Reopening
Asian and U.S. stock markets experienced notable gains as expectations grew for an end to the U.S. government shutdown. Gold saw significant increases, while the Nasdaq rebounded. The Senate made initial progress on a deal to restore federal funding, but hurdles remain before final approval. The yen and U.S. Treasuries faced setbacks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 07:31 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 07:31 IST
Asian stock markets saw a notable rise on Tuesday, bolstered by promising signs of a potential deal to conclude the prolonged U.S. government shutdown.
Gold prices surged nearly 3%, comfortably exceeding $4,100 during the Asian morning session. The Nasdaq's 2.3% rise marked a significant recovery from last week's downturn due to concerns surrounding AI firms' valuation and profitability.
Despite S&P 500 futures gaining 0.1%, uncertainty lingers about Congress's final approval of the deal, with several legislative obstacles still to clear. Prediction markets expect a swift resolution by the week's end, but any delays might affect market optimism.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan to seek boosting investment with upcoming economic stimulus, Nikkei says
Nasdaq's AI-Driven Rally Faces Weekly Drop Amid Geopolitical Concerns
Nasdaq Dips Amid Economic Uncertainty: Shutdown and Tech Valuation Weigh Heavily
AI Selloff Drags Nasdaq to Steep Weekly Decline Amid Market Concerns
Nasdaq's AI Rally Falters Amid Economic Concerns