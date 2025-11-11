U.S. Dollar Gains Amid Market Caution and Shutdown Developments

The U.S. dollar saw gains against the yen and Australian dollar on Tuesday as market participants adopted a cautious stance and awaited new economic data following the U.S. government's anticipated reopening. Early trading in Asia showed the yen at its weakest since February, while the Australian dollar maintained strength.

Rising optimism for a swift resolution to the U.S. government shutdown bolstered risk appetite, benefiting the Australian dollar and British pound, while the yen weakened. The Senate's approval of a compromise deal to restore federal funding increases hopes for an end to the closure, potentially stalling efforts to reduce the federal workforce.

Economic projections hint at a modest path for the U.S. Federal Reserve. Experts foresee stable economic health with mild inflation, facilitating a possible interest rate cut by December. As the resolution moves to the House, market analysts caution potential risks for the dollar, with forthcoming data releases likely impacting labor and rate assessments.

