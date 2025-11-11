Mamata Banerjee Pushes for Swift Recruitment and Healthcare Reforms in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voiced concerns on Tuesday over delays in health sector appointments, urging officials to fast-track recruitments. Speaking with State Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam, Banerjee emphasized the need for immediate completion of the hiring process for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare staff.

Banerjee, also the state's health minister, addressed issues with the 'Swasthya Sathi' insurance scheme, citing a Barasat hospital incident where patients were wrongly informed about coverage limits. She insisted that hospitals must accept the scheme and threatened to revoke licenses if institutions demand cash payments.

The Chief Minister announced a partnership with Tata Memorial Hospital to create two advanced cancer hubs in the state and introduce modern cancer treatments at regional centers. This initiative aims to elevate the quality of oncology care for West Bengal residents.

