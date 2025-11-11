Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Pushes for Swift Recruitment and Healthcare Reforms in West Bengal

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee called for expedited health sector appointments, urging prompt action from officials. She addressed delays due to a court case and criticized hospitals for irregularities with the 'Swasthya Sathi' scheme. The state plans to establish advanced cancer hubs with Tata Memorial Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:28 IST
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voiced concerns on Tuesday over delays in health sector appointments, urging officials to fast-track recruitments. Speaking with State Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam, Banerjee emphasized the need for immediate completion of the hiring process for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare staff.

Banerjee, also the state's health minister, addressed issues with the 'Swasthya Sathi' insurance scheme, citing a Barasat hospital incident where patients were wrongly informed about coverage limits. She insisted that hospitals must accept the scheme and threatened to revoke licenses if institutions demand cash payments.

The Chief Minister announced a partnership with Tata Memorial Hospital to create two advanced cancer hubs in the state and introduce modern cancer treatments at regional centers. This initiative aims to elevate the quality of oncology care for West Bengal residents.

